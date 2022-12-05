Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a contestant on the show?

MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game, and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

As per sources, it seems that Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui has been offered Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Munawar will be a great choice for the game as he knows how to play mind games which we have seen in Lock Upp Season 1 and no wonder he emerged as the winner of the show and was called the mastermind of the show.

Bigg Boss is also an interesting concept and it would be very interesting to see how Munwar would play the game if things work out well between him and the makers.

Post Lock Upp, Munawar has become a huge name in the world of the entertainment business and today he has a crazy fan following.

There is no doubt that he is apt for the show and it will be a huge success if he comes on board.

