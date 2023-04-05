Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane to participate on the show?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s the number one.

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons and got a very good TRP rating, which is why the show extended till mid-February.

If one remembers in 2021, the makers of the show decided to launch Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed exclusively on Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar. The concept of the show was to stay connected, and the contestants were paired along with each other to play the game. During eliminations, the pairs used to get eliminated from the show.

In the end, a few contestants who reached the finale of the show got a direct entry to the main one, Bigg Boss Season 15.

As per sources, MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier, when the show was supposed to launch, he was almost confirmed for the show. But, the show was cancelled.

Now, he has been approached for the show once again, and it will be interesting if he decides to be a part of the show.

ALSO READ : Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'

We reported earlier, the show will begin in the month of June and makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same.

Karan Johar is most likely to reprise the position of the host in the second season.

Would you like to see Jay Dudhane as a contestant of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!