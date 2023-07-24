Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt exits the house for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Pooja Bhatt is one of the strong contestants of the show since day one and we have seen how the contestants do respect and litsen to her.

Currently, she is the captain of the house and she is pretty well handling things, we have seen how the contestants are co- operating with her in the household work and all.

She has a special bond with Bebika and she is one of the reason why she has calmed down.

Pooja has always been vocal about her views and speaks her heart out.

As per live feed, the actress has come out of the house due to medical reasons.



She would only enter the house post a few tests and once the results come out.

This has come as a big shock to the contestants especially for Bebika as she was the guiding force for her in the show.

Finally, we did see on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode how Salman Khan exposed Manisha's game and told her how wrong she is going and she should know that she is going wrong and should concentrate on herself.

At the end we also saw how Falaq Naaz was eliminated from the show owing to low votes and the contestants voted her as the least involved contestant of the shoe.

