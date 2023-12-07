Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Ex – contestant Akansha Puri talks about the extension of the show and says “I would want to re-enter the house as a wild card player as the show has got extension; it would be interesting to play the game”

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has carved a path for herself in the glamour world. The film and TV actress has been a part of several projects. She even acted in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film Calendar Girls, where she essayed the role of Nandita Menon.

Her television project Vighnaharta Ganesha starred her as Parvathi.

She has also been surrounded by waves of controversies, especially during season 13 of BB, even though she was not a part of it.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her three back-to-back web series that will soon stream online.

These days, she has grabbed the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and unfortunately, within two weeks, she was eliminated.

Now while talking to the media the actress spoke about the show getting extended where she said “First I was saying hardly four weeks are there why should I go inside but now since it got extension now I feel I should go inside and play the game and I have heard many people are entering the show as a wild card and I have no clue if anyone has got evicted or no, they evicted me so soon, but I hope eviction happens and new people enter the show and if they call me as wild card entry I will definitely go”

Well, Akansha was a strong contestant on the show but unfortunately, she was eliminated due to low votes.

