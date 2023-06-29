Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! “I wish more boys come in as contestants as then, I would finally have a boyfriend for my love story to begin in the house” - Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and before entering the house, she revealed how she wanted more boys as contestants in the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She is one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad is loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul. 

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

Before entering the house, Manisha in an interview spoke about her journey, where she said “My journey till Mumbai has been a good one. I hadn’t had to go through a lot of hardships. But, the one thing that didn’t happen in my life is that I haven’t found a boyfriend yet". 

She further said “I wish I meet someone and have a beautiful love story. For that, I wish for a lot of male contestants since the last time, there were hardly any options. I hope I can choose one and have a boyfriend this time.”

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha is a very honest person and speaks without filter. That’s one quality that is loved by the audience and the contestants.

Although she had a liking for Jad, he was clear from his side that he doesn’t feel the same for her and that they are only good friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

