Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals the shocking reason why Elvish Yadav won, says Abishek Malhan was good and played the game since day one, but the reality of Bigg Boss is..

Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally came to an end, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Shiv, while interacting with the media, revealed why Elvish won the show.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience, and he was considered one of the best players in the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy, but he definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

After his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and is selecting them very wisely.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his stint in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13", where he has aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

While interacting with the media, Shiv finally revealed why Elvish won, though somewhere Abhishek had been playing the game since day one.

He said, "There is no doubt that Abhishek Malhan was good in the show, and since day one he played the game, but what happens in Bigg Boss 16 and OTT is that how you play doesn't matter; what matters is the number of fan following you have; the more you have, the stronger your chances of winning become."

Well, there is no doubt that it was a tough call between Abhishek and Elvish, and only one could win the show, and Elvish lifted the trophy, whereas Abhishek turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

