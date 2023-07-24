Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Shiv Thakare slams Jiya Shankar for mixing hand soap in Elvish Yadav’s water

Shiv was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 16 where he emerged as the first runner-up of the show, while talking to the media, he shared his view on Jiya and Elvish’s fight.
Bigg Boss OTT

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

Recently, in the Bigg Boss OTT house, we saw how Jiya behaved badly with Elvish where when he asked for water she mixed soap water and gave him which he luckily saw and confronted her about the same, but the actress was slammed by the audience for her disgusting behavior.

While interacting with the media Bigg Boss Season 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shiv Thakare shared his thoughts on the situation where he said “ Bigg Boss wouldn’t say or react as such content works, everyone is playing for the trophy but one shouldn’t forget humanity. I don’t know what happened, but when it comes to water and food one shouldn’t bring it in between the game and it's wrong and am sure Salman Khan would have slammed her for it”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 16 and hence he emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar

