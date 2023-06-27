Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Shocking! Akansha Puri breaks her silence on her break up with Paras Chhabra and pours her heart to Jad Hadid says “I didn’t get a closure in my relationship and I was used and hurt”

MUMBAI:Akansha Puri these days is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT where she has become the talk of the town inside and outside of the house.

Since her entry into the house, we did see how Jad Hadid was behind Akansha and he expressed his likeness for her and we have often seen how he keeps hugging her.

There were times when Akansha tried and stepped down and told him to keep a distance but Jad hasn’t yet been able to take a step back.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we did see how Avinash did tell Salman Khan that Akansha had come to him and told him to make Jad understand and to tell him to keep a distance from her, which Jad was unaware of and he was hurt to know that Akansha was thinking wrong of him.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Akansha was disturbed by Jad not talking to her and when she confronted him, he said that he was upset about what she told Avinash.

That’s when Akansha opened up about her break up with Paras Chabrra where she told Jad that in one of the seasons of Bigg Boss her boyfriend was the contestant and she wasn’t, and how on day one only he pretended to be in love with a girl (Mahira Sharma) on the show.

She also told that an official break-up hadn’t happened between them and she never got closure everything just told on the show where her ex–boyfriend ( Paras) started to say bad and ill things about her on the show which was very disrespectful and hurtful since then she hasn’t been in a relationship because she is afraid of being hurt as the previous one was very painful.

Well, seems like Akansha has finally spoken about her relationship with Paras and how ended and how disturbed she was as she didn’t get any closure.

