Bigg Boss Season 13: Vishal Aditya Singh confesses that he is deeply in love with Madurima

MUMBAI: Vishal and Madurima were one of the most controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The two who were in a relationship landed up having massive fights in the house and owing to one of the fights in the house Madurima had to leave the house midway and leave.

Now post the incident both Vishal and Madurima were scolded during the weekend ka vaar and was told by host Salman how wrong there were in their behaviour and two did realize their mistake but it was too late by then.

Recently Vishal was seen talking to Shehnaaz and Asim where he confessed that he is feeling bad for Madurima’s eviction, and he also said that he is deeply in love with her.

Shehnaaz then is seen asking Vishal if he feels sorry for her eviction to which he says that he deeply regrets it and wants to convey his feelings to Madhurima, he also said that whatever she thinks of him in spite of that he will meet her post the show, that’s when Asim asks because she hit you that’s why you would want to meet her to which Vishal said that no because he is truly deeply in love with her.

Vishal also made it clear to Asim and Shehnaaz that though he loves her lot there is no scope of patch up and no matter how much she beats him or kills him she has 1000 reasons not to be with him and even he has his reasons and he doesn’t think he would ever come out of it.

Well, there is no doubt that Madurima and Vishal have a complicated relationship but seems like the love is still there between them.