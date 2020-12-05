Bigg Boss Season 14: Jasmin Bhasin wants love in life; read to know why

MUMBAI: It’s difficult to find a companion who will be with us for the rest of our lives and in Bigg Boss house Jasmin Bhasin express that she is hungry to find true love in her life. At some point or another, everyone has someone in their life who they share everything with be it a best-friend, sibling, or a true love, and recently in Bigg Boss house, Jasmin Bhasin opened up to Rahul Vaidya about the struggles in finding the perfect life partner in her life.

In a candid conversation with Rahul Vaidya in garden area of the house, Jasmin Bhasin says ‘I have realized that mujhe sab se zyada Khushi mere kaam se milti hai and I want to get married and settled down if I find that true love jiske saath mujhe surety ho ki iske saath jo bhi hoga main nibhaungi chahe wo aacha ho ya bura. I want a good, happy, beautiful family. Mere parents healthy, and khush rahe. I want good and constant work and nice beautiful family where everybody is happy and healthy. I want lot of love in life, Main bahut pyaar ki bhooki hu.”

Replying to this, Rahul Vaidya says “Ek combination de raha hu choose karna if you want a great career and a mediocre family life or great family life and a mediocre career.” Jasmin chooses, “Great family life and mediocre career.” At the end, Jasmin confesses that she wants her loved ones to be happy and healthy.