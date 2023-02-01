Bigg Boss Season 16: Check out the saved and nominated contestants for this week

In the upcoming episode the nomination task would take place and Shiv would have the power to save three contestants and the rest of them would be nominated. Here we bring you the list of nominated and saved contestants for this week.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 19:48
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and it is having good TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving.

In the last few episodes, we saw Vikkas leaving the show due to receiving low votes, and Salman Khan lashed out at Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka.

We also saw how Salman Khan told Nimrit that she shouldn’t be getting affected by Abdu not talking to her, and that she should not pay attention to it.

Yesterday, the contestants celebrated New Year’s eve, and everyone left their bitter thoughts and fights behind and enjoyed the party.

The week will begin with the nomination task, where contestants will have to nominate and save another nominated contestant.

Now since Shiv would be the captain of the house he would save Nimrit, Mc Stan, and Abdu from being eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

So the nominated contestants for this week are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Saundharya Sharma, Sumbul Khan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, and Sreejita Dee.

During the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode one of the contestants would be evicted and would say goodbye to the show.

With Sajid Khan being the only one nominated from the mandali group it seems like there is a crack in the mandali group, as no one is on the same page, and everyone seems to be against each other.

It will be interesting to see how things will change in the upcoming episode after the nomination task.

What do you think will be the repercussions of this nomination task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 19:48

