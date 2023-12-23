Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it

MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is someone who's known for calling a spade a spade. She isn't someone who likes to mince her own words and that's why, whenever it comes to giving it back to trolls whenever required, she's always at it like a fierce warrior. While a lot of Soundarya Sharma fans and netizens in general hailed her for becoming the only actress ever in the history of Indian film industry to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the same project, another section slammed her for her choice of a commercial which is about tobbaco.

While drawing a clear distinction between her personal and professional choices, Soundarya Sharma shared her viewpoint to silence these critics with a savage message that's now winning hearts all over the country. She said and we quote,

"The advertisement was a big opportunity for me & I think for any actor to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar in the same project would be a huge and an unprecedented space & deal. In my professional capacity, as an actor, given an opportunity like this, I will certainly pick it up. It doesn't necessarily have to be my personal choice. I am very upright as a person, a dentist and an individual. Neither I support or endorse any wrong aspect/ consumption of any product or a brand. Having said that, my personal opinion may vary from my career choices." She further added,

"I had auditioned for this and got selected out of 500+ girls and that's how I exclusively did this brand. I’m not silly to say no to such a big opportunity when I know this will make me the first ever to share screen space with SRK, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the same project. The little girl in me just got too excited and this opportunity was overwhelming for me and my career as an actor!

I also feel people are very much aware of the pros n cons of anything they consume and have been doing it so don’t know how far we can restrict people to make their own choices."

Well, kudos to Soundarya for standing tall against trolls and sticking to her belief which prompted her to say yes to the project in the very first place. Here's hoping and praying that she continues to remain headstrong like this and make such conclusive decisions which are beneficial for her professional journey. Stay tuned for more updates.