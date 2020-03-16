Bigg Boss Season 16 : Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television and the new season will be beginning soon; the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show and the latest name to join is Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 16:25
Bigg Boss Season 16 : Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier, that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Tellyhchakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ? )

As per sources, Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya has been offered the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation abput the same.

But if things work out, then this would be the actresse's first reality show and a challenging one at that!

If there is any truth to this news, it would be interesting to see Sonyaa as a contestant on the show.

What do you think, is Sonyaa a good choice for a reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 16:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Shocking! Jannat Zubair faints during a water stunt shocks Rohit Shetty and the contestants
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Evil Move! Pakhi arranges to be the surrogate, Sai is attacked by goons
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Woh Toh Hai Albela: High voltage drama! Kanha is put to the test by Anjali to reunite with her
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Exclusive! “Sana has changed me in a way that I never thought to get changed”, says Pooja Banerjee on being a mother
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
Dance Deewane Juniors : Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s...
Anupamaa: OMG! Barkha to break the news about Kinjal’s accident to Rakhi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
alia
Must read! The pregnancy news of Alia Bhatt has called for a memes fest on social media; “Sab Kuchh bahut jaldi jaldi ho gaya," say Netizens
Latest Video