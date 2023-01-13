Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he found on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

Shiv is one of the strong contestants of the show and recently he spoke about his first girlfriend and about his love story in Bigg Boss Marathi.
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Currently, Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the contestant’s families, where their family members would enter the house and interact with them.

Now during an episode, Shiv spoke about his first girlfriend  on the show where he was seen telling Tina and Sajid Khan that he had fallen love in Bigg Boss and it was a true love story.

He further said they have broken up and she is moved on and is busy with work but whenever my name is taken in Maharashtra people also know her.


I was so in love with her that during a task when I was asked to ink her name on my hand, I did that too and proved my love.

Well, Tina seems mesmerized by his story and shows his tattoo.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

