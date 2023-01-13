Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he met on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

Shiv is one of the strongest contestants of the show. Recently, he spoke about his first girlfriend and about his love story in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.
MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Currently, Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the contestant’s families, where their family members will enter the house and interact with them.

Now during an episode on the show, Shiv spoke about his first girlfriend and was seen telling Tina and Sajid Khan that he had fallen in love in Bigg Boss and it was a true love story.

He further said they have broken up and she has moved on and is busy with work, but whenever my name is taken in Maharashtra, people think of her as well.

I was so in love with her, that during a task when I was asked to ink her name on my hand, I did that as well and proved my love.

Well, Tina seems to be mesmerised by his story, and he shows his tattoo.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

