Bigg Boss Season 16 : Wow! Ankita Lokhande's mom reveals she is touch with her ex – boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family; his sister comes out to support her says " We love you, Anki you are the purest and the best"

Ankita is one of the strongest contestants in the house and she has a strong chance to reach the finale of the show. Now in a recent interview her mom revealed that she is still in touch with SSR’s family owing to which his sister has come out and supported her.
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss and since day one she has been playing the game and has made a place in the audience's heart.

The one thing that she is grabbing the headlines for is constant fights with her husband Vicky Jain where she keeps having arguments that go out of proportion.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

There was a time when Vicky also tried to hit her and the video went viral and she looked very petrified.

Just in yesterday’s episode the two had a major argument and where the actress told Vicky that post the show she will walk away from his life and then he can do whatever he wants too and he also told that he doesn’t want her and that she is free to go.

Ankita tries and makes him understand that she feels insecure and he tells her that he is fed up of doing things and if he opens his mouth she won’t be able to face anyone then.

We have often seen that the actress does speak about her ex – boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in the year 2020.

She kept speaking about him and revealed how devastated she was, how she had problems when he kissed on screen and how intelligent he was and  also said that something was troubling him for sure.

In a recent interview Ankita’s mom said that she did tell her in the house to stop speaking about the past as the other side of family won’t like it and she revealed how Ankita is still in touch with Sushant’s family especially his sister and still talks to his father and she also said that in the show people asked about Sushant and that’s when she  spoke about him.

Owing to which his sister took to social media and shared a photo with the actress and captioned it saying “We love you Anki! You are the best and the purest”

Well, there is no doubt that when Ankita came out and spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput case it showed the support and love she had for him and his family and what’s best is that she had the support of Vicky Jain.

Latest Video
