Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 had entered in its final leg and the competition got tough by the end.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we saw Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show and after that even Ankita Lokhande was evicted. Later, Mannara Chopra was eliminated too.

Leaving Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui for the race to victory, the audience was eager to see who emerges victorious. That’s when in the end, Salman Khan announced that it is Manuwar Faruqui who takes the trophy home as the winner of Bigg Boss home while Abhishk Kumar became the first runner up.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Abhishek Kumar spilled the beans and gave some interesting insights when asked about how he feels coming so close to the trophy, his thoughts on Isha and Samarth and much more.

How do you feel about the fact that you were so close to the trophy but didn’t win?

To this, Abhishek Kumar said that he has mixed feelings about it as he doesn’t feel so bad or so good about it. He added that he feels grateful about the fact that he reached this far because a lot of people are telling him that he deserved to be the winner and that it doesn’t matter if he couldn’t win the trophy as he has won a lot of people’s heart.

Do you think that your one move of slapping Samarth, kept you from winning the trophy?

To this, Abhishek Kumar said that there are people who feel that it is because of the slap that he went ahead in the game even though he clearly didn’t want to do it and it was a mistake. Abhishek then mentioned that even before getting into the show, Munawar had a huge and loyal fan base which is obviously his hard work and so he is fine seeing that Munawar win.

There were questions raised on your bond with Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt as it kept shifting. What do you have to say on this?

On this, Abhishek Kumar said that he has good bond with Vicky Jain for 30-40 days but after Diwali there was a task wherein his bond was ruined. With Neil his bond was always good and only had argument once. Abhishek added that even though he tried to make things work with Vicky again it didn’t happen and it was a good thing as because of that, he could outshine everyone.

There are people who have an opinion that you existed in the house because of Isha was there as without her, there was no basis for your game. What do you have to say?

As you could see that I had bondings with everyone in the house so of course there was more than just Isha.

According to some of your friends, you participated in the show with a motive to get Isha back into your life but don’t you think that after this you have lost her forever?

To this, Abhishek Kumar said that he never wanted her to come back as they ended on such a bad note earlier that her life would’ve ruined if he was to be with her. He further added that he likes to Samarth and Isha together as Samarth seems to be taking good care of her. He also wishes Isha’s father to accept Samarth as he is the right person for Isha.

After this, you have Khatron ke Khiladi in your pocket but what about other projects? What are your upcoming projects?

On this, Abhishek Kumar said that he is not confirming anything about KKK and that he wants to do less work but good work.

