Bigg Boss Season 17 : Aww! KhanZaadi confesses that she has a soft corner for Abhishek says “ I like because the way he takes care of me I saw a softer side of him”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the audience likes it because there is a lot of drama and fights in the show and the show is among the top five shows in BARC rating.

The two contestants that are standing out of the show are KhanZaadi and Abhishek as they have been giving content to the show since day one.

We have seen how Abhishek was making headlines for his love and relationship with Isha and how he was vocal about it and he also kept having fights with the contestants and created a ruckus in the house.

On the other hand, we saw KhanZaadi’s fights with Ankita over the fight of YouTubers vs TV actors which went viral on social media and then her constant disagreements with Mannara and Munawar she is seen throughout the game.

Now in the new prom of the house it seems like there is another love story that is building up between KhanZaadi and Abhishek.

In the video she is seen telling Vicky that she likes Abhishek as not the care and attention she is receiving she has seen another side of Abhishek and hence she is attracted and she does like him as she sees a connection with her.

On the other hand, Riku and Jigna are seen making Abhishek understand that if he doesn’t have any feeling for KhanZaadi then he should stop over here and not take it ahead but what they have understood that she needs only love, care and attention and if he is not serious then he shouldn’t take it ahead as then she will come in the same situation as he was.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Abhishek and KhanZaadi would take their relationship ahead.

