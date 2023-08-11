Bigg Boss Season 17: Bigg Boss Season 10 first runner up Manu Punjabi exposes Mannara Chopra's game says “ Her game is not good she has used Munawar to up her game”

MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 10 as he had emerged as the first runner up of the show.

He entered the show as a commoner and played the game so well that he reached the finale and emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Manu and Manveer Gurjar who was the winner of the season their friendship was spoken about and they were called the Jay and Veeru of the show.

Post that Manu has also entered as challenger in Bigg Boss Season 14 but due to health conditions he was evicted.

The ex – Bigg Boss contestant has begun a podcast where he reviews every episode of Bigg Boss and shares his opinions.

Where he tells who is going wrong and right and maximum of the time he is right and what he says comes true.

Recently, he spoke about Mannara and the switch she has done with Munawar where he said that she is completely wrong and that she used him to up her game and then now when the work is done she is building alliance with Anurag.

Manu said “ Everyone is saying that she is playing the game well, but she is not infarct she is insulting her friend. Especially when Munawar stood by her and helped to come this far and he continues to help her without her knowledge. Let me tell you she is not playing openly but insulting her friend and insulting him”

He further said “ Even with Ankita she did the same thing when she was friends with her but then broke it as she couldn’t maintain it and did the same thing. May be she is going ahead in the game but in relationships she is way behind and now its up to her if she wants to play the game this way or play the game well and maintain true relationships also rest the audience knows”

Well, somewhere one can agree with Manu Punjabi as Mannara is doing the same thing to Munawar that she did with Ankita and seems like this is her game plan.

