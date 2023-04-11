Bigg Boss Season 17: Congratulations! Abhishek Kumar is on cloud nine as he achieved this milestone

MUMBAI: Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her.

We saw him telling her how he was trying to understand her in a different way and maybe something can happen between the two.

He is the only contestant in the house who has had maximum fights with all the contestants in the show, especially with Arun, KhanZaadi, Sunny, Isha and Samarth.

He has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons and for his behavior towards Isha.

Every weekend we have seen how Salman Khan has pulled him up and warned him against his behavior but nothing has changed.

Now the actor has achieved an achievement where he has touched the mark of 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel that the popularity he has gained on Bigg Boss.

The actor’s team took on to Social media and thanked all the fans for their unconditional support and love.

Well, on his channel the actor used to upload vlogs and the ones with Isha have gone viral and since Bigg Boss the views have doubled.

There is no doubt that after doing Bigg Boss Abishek has come a long way and his fan following has tripled.

Though there are many things wrong that the actor has been doing, still he is liked by the audience and this milestone is an example of it.

Abhishek needs to slow down a bit in his anger and stop fighting unnecessary and this warning has been given by Salman Khan also but no use.

