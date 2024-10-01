Bigg Boss Season 17 : Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande enter the list of most popular characters of non – fiction alongside Kapil Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all so that they can reach the finale of the show.

Two contestants currently are coming out strong in the game and they have been liked by the audience since day one.

They are none other than Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. The both are also good friends and they share a close bond.

We have seen at times both have supported each other in the game and have also shared food when there has been scarcity.

Ankita is dealing with her own problems in the Bigg Boss house where she is constantly having fights with her husband Vicky Jain and how she is trying to balance the game and her marriage is becoming a task for the actress.

She also has some serious issues with Mannara Chopra and the two keep having fights.

On the other hand, Munawar in the beginning his game was a bit low but then he rose and bounced back in the game.

His friendship with Mannara was the most talked about thing inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house though they had had fights where they stood by each other.

With the entry of Munwar’s current girlfriend Ayesha Khan the entire focus has been him as the actress has put serious allegations on him of two – timing her and his ex – girlfriend and all the allegations were accepted by Munawar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant

Now both Munawar and Ankita have hit a milestone where they have entered the list of most popular characters of non – fiction alongside Kapil Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan which is a huge achievement.

Kapil Sharma takes the first spot, followed by Munawar Faruqui, Amitabh Bachchan, Ankita Lokhande and Salman Khan.

Well, there is no doubt that these two contestants are playing the game really well and hence they made it to the list.

Both of them are seen as strong contenders to the top two finalists of the show and one of them might win the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend