Bigg Boss Season 17 : Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui emerges as the winner of the show

Munawar since day one has been playing the game and he has emerged as the winner of the show by getting a lot of votes from his fans and by defeating Abhishek Kumar as the first finalist of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 00:36
Munawar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally come to an end and this season has been a huge success as it gained a good TRP ratings and was among the top ten shows.

Finally, Munawar emerged the winner of the show by defeating Abhishek Kumar as the first runner up.

Munawar no doubt was the fans favorite and his game was liked by the audience and he won the hearts of everyone and hence he won the show as he got maximum votes.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and took the trophy home.

Muanwar since day one had made his presence felt in the Bigg Boss house and has played the game well.

But in the initial days his game was slow and it didn’t pick up but then later on he slowly came into the game.

His friendship with Mannara Chopra was talked about and the audience really loved to see their friendship.

But then the two also used to have a lot of fights that were blown out of proportion.

e also had a good equation with Ankita but in recent times that also went down the drain.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

Munawar made headlines when his current girlfriend Ayesha Khan had entered the house and exposed his two – timing thing and how he uses girls for the game which has made huge headlines.

But currently his brotherhood bond with Abhishek is really loved by the fans and they really love the way they are supporting each other in this game and hence the top two battles were also between them.

Today is a special win for Munawar as it's his birthday and the fans have given him the best gift.

TellyChakkar Congratulates Munawar and we are sure his fan clubs are celebrating.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

 
