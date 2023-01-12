Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik to grace the show and enter the house as a guest

Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved Bigg Boss contestants of Bigg Boss season 16 and he was praised by host Salman Khan a couple of times. Abdu Rozik will be gracing the show and will be interacting with Karan Johar and the contestants of the show.
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show did well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor was asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone would say Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates used to love him and often protect him during the show.

On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Post the show, he shot to fame and today he has a massive fan following.

He was last seen in the reality show " Khatron Ke Khiladi" where he entered the show as a wild card contestant.

This "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan won't be hosting and Karan Johar will be hosting the episode. 

Weekend Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience gets to know which contestant has done well and who hasn't. 

Also Read : Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra for her double standard game calls her a hypocrite)

As per sources, Abdu Rozik will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants and the host of the show. 

He would be revealing who is his favorite contestant and would be giving his views on the new season.

There is a possibility that he would be entering the house as a guest and might give some special task to the contestants, though there is no confirmation on the same. 

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would miss the fun banter between Salman Khan and Abdu as the fondness and love the superstar has for him is unconditional. 

It will be interesting to see Abdu entering the house and interacting with the contestants and telling them how they should play the game.

Are you excited to see Abdu in the show?

Let us know in the comments  below. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone )

