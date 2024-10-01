Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan get into a heated argument for the shocking reason

Abhishek and Ayesha in the upcoming episode will get into a heated argument as the actress will tease Abhishek with Isha and this would trigger him and he would lose his cool
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 19:15
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI : This week the show was dedicated to the contestants' families where they would enter the house and would meet their loved ones after a long gap.

Ankita’s mother, Vicky’s mother, Abhishek’s mother, Samarth’s father, Isha’s Mother, Ayesha ‘brother, Mannara’s sister, Munawar’s sister, Arun’s wife and daughter will be entering the house.

We did see the conflict that Ankita and mother – in – law had in the house and clearly she seems a bit miffed with her and also her mother would tell Vicky and the actress to control their fight as a very wrong picture has been portrayed outside.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ayesha and Abhishek will have a huge fight as the contestants will be getting ready for the family week. Ayesha will make fun of Abhishek and will tell him that he is getting ready to impress Isha’s mother.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend

To which Abhishek in a rude manner would reply to Ayesha that she is getting ready to impress the family member of Munawar and the tone that he said wasn’t right.

Even Vicky would tell him that this is no way that he should be speaking to Ayesha when she was just joking owing to which a huge fight will break between the two.

Well, it seems like the housemates know how to push Abishek to that point so that he could bring his worst and fight as Isha and Samrath’s name does trigger him.

Who do you support in this fight between Abhishek and Ayesha?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant

 

About Author

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 19:15

