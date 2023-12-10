Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to grace the primere show along side Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The new season is all set to begin from Sunday and the fans are excited to see who would be the contestants of the show.

We did see how the concept of the show today is where the house would be divided into three parts Dil, Dimag and dum.

This year couples, singles, youtubers , influencers, teleicison actors all would be part of the show and would play the game.

The fans wanted Abihsek and Jiya to be part of the show but the two wouldn't be part of the show but would come for the first episode.

As per sources, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash too be gracing the premiere episode.

They would be interacting with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

They would be giving inputs and helping the contestants to how to play the game.

Well, seems like the primerere episode is going to be entertaining with lots of twists and turns.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be.

