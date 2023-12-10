Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to grace the primere show along side Salman Khan

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show. As per sources, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash will be gracing the first episode of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:31
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The new season is all set to begin from Sunday and the fans are excited to see who would be the contestants of the show. 

We did see how the concept of the show today is where the house would be divided into three parts Dil, Dimag and dum. 

This year couples, singles, youtubers , influencers, teleicison actors all would be part of the show and would play the game.

The fans wanted Abihsek and Jiya to be part of the show but the two wouldn't be part of the show but would come for the first episode. 

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

As per sources, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash too be gracing the premiere episode. 

They would be interacting with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show. 

They would be giving inputs and helping the contestants to how to play the game. 

Well, seems like the primerere episode is going to be entertaining with lots of twists and turns. 

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Ankit Gupta MUNAWAR FARUQUI Armaan Malik Mohit Sehgal Sanaya Irani Vivian Dsena Shikha Aggarwal Sharma Ali Merchant Manasvi Mamgai Sunny Arya MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Anusha Mishra, made her debut with the show Tera Kya Hoga Alia? and recently made her Hindi movie debut...
Shocking! Madhura Naik expresses a concern as 300 family members stranded in Israel; Says ‘I am worried, but feel safe in India…’
MUMBAI: Following Israel's conflict with Hamas, violence in both Israel and Gaza is out of control. After launching an...
Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him
MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Harshad Chopda and...
Oh No! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's London hotel address leaked, Security concerns arise as fans showing up unannounced; Says ‘I don't understand one thing…’
MUMBAI: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT ended in August, but it's still a popular topic thanks to the post-show...
Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another one interesting update from the world of entertainment.The viewers have...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Savi finally gets a room in the hostel; Yashwant and Surekha’s plan is an epic fail
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Anusha
Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhura
Shocking! Madhura Naik expresses a concern as 300 family members stranded in Israel; Says ‘I am worried, but feel safe in India…’
Abhir
Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him
Elvish
Oh No! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's London hotel address leaked, Security concerns arise as fans showing up unannounced; Says ‘I don't understand one thing…’
Jhalak
Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more
Faltu
Exclusive! ‘Faltu’ fame Niharika Chouksey reveals a trend they never approved of but still had to follow, read to know more
Archana
Archana Gautam urges Maharashtra CM for police protection