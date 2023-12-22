Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Abu Rozik and Raveena Tandon to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most loved episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and give his insight about which contestant has done better and who hasn’t.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 10:30
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes as Salman Khan would come and give his insight and would reveal which contestant has done better and who hasn’t.

Salman has always been vocal and honest with the contestants and has told them where they are going wrong and has also raised his voice.

This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present girlfriend and how she entered the house and accused him of cheating on her when they were in a relationship.

We also saw how Mannara is getting emotional seeing all this and we also saw how she felt bad as her closest friend Anurag nominated her and it seems like their friendship is over.

As usual Ankita and Vicky are having differences and they keep fighting and having a misunderstanding.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote “Dunki” )

Isha also became the new captain of the house and we can see how Samarth and Abhishek changed their equation with her.

As we all know that every Weekend Ka Vaar episode guest does come on the show and they would interact with the house and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Raveen Tandon and Abdu Rozik will be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where they will be having some fun sections with Salman Khan and the contestants.

Abdu might be entering the house and would be doing some funny task and would also be talking about his experience and might enter the house as a Santa Clause.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would get eliminated from the show: Ankita, Aishwarya, Neil and Anurag.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif )

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya
About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 10:30

