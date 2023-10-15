Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma reveals how she would tackle her anger and the ration situation in the house; talks about the judgements she would face doing the show

MUMBAI: Aishwary Sharma is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She is best known for her role of Pakhi in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has decided to quit the show, which has come as a shock to many of her fans.

She decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and acting all stunts.

She is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and she emerged as the second runner up of the show.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing funny and funny dance videos.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss where she entered the show with her husband "Neil"

Before entering the show TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her did her family opposed her doing the show and how she would tackle the situation of ration.

What made you say “YES” as it’s not an easy show to do where you are locked in for 4 months. What gave you the confidence to do the show?

When the makers of the show are coming forward and giving me the show and telling me to do it then how can I say "No" and this is the main reason and one more thing is that Neil is entering with me so it's really a good opportunity for me to do the show.

Did your family or friends oppose you doing the show?

My family was very happy. Neil's parents were also very happy, but there was a slight doubt whether I was sure I wanted to do this as people will judge me since its reality show. But that is what people do, they will judge and say things. Social media is one tool and they would troll who all can we keep quiet. It's better not to think about all this. So we have to go ahead with it.

There are so many tough tasks that take place in the BB house where one has to sacrifice their family photos, sometimes drink water from a dog’s plate, shape eyebrows etc so to what extent will you go to do a task?

This would depend on the situation as I don't know what task would be given. I feel in every season the task should be different as I have never seen Bigg Boss so whatever happens I will never give up.

In the Bigg Boss house, another issue is the ration where there is limited food, how would you manage and tackle that situation?

Everybody has to deal with it as there would be many people who cannot deal with this situation and because of hunger also anger comes out and the behaviour also changes. With the ration thing, I think one would not know how to tackle it until you don't go inside the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya Sharma will be one contestant to look out for.

