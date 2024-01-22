Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! All contestants nominated in the last week; mid eviction to take place

The finale of the show is just six days away and soon this season will get its winner. A mid – eviction will take place and one of the contestants would get eliminated just a few days before the finale of the show.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and on this coming Sunday and finally the winner will be announced.

We saw during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see just one day before the finale how Isha was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes which shocked the contestants and Abhishek broke down.

We also saw how the family members of the contestants came on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” who came and told how their contestants have performed and where they are going wrong.

Salman Khan also spoke about Vicky Jain’s mother speaking against Ankita where she revealed that she is against the marriage and it was her son’s decision to get married and how his sister – in- law said that the discussions were on and they didn’t know.

We did see how Salman Khan revealed that all the contestants were nominated last week and that the voting lines are open until today 6 : 00 pm.

There is a possibility that there could be a mid – eviction and one contestant might be eliminated from the show just a few days from the finale and the show will get its top five finalists of the season.

Vicky, Ankita, Arun, Munawar, Abhihsek and Mannara are the nominated contestants and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

Well, it's going to be thought for the audience to choose who would reach the finale and all are very strong contestants of the show.

Who do you think would be eliminated from the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

