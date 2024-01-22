Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! All contestants nominated in the last week; mid eviction to take place

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and on this coming Sunday and finally the winner will be announced.

We saw during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see just one day before the finale how Isha was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes which shocked the contestants and Abhishek broke down.

We also saw how the family members of the contestants came on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” who came and told how their contestants have performed and where they are going wrong.

Salman Khan also spoke about Vicky Jain’s mother speaking against Ankita where she revealed that she is against the marriage and it was her son’s decision to get married and how his sister – in- law said that the discussions were on and they didn’t know.

ALSO READ- Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant

We did see how Salman Khan revealed that all the contestants were nominated last week and that the voting lines are open until today 6 : 00 pm.

There is a possibility that there could be a mid – eviction and one contestant might be eliminated from the show just a few days from the finale and the show will get its top five finalists of the season.

Vicky, Ankita, Arun, Munawar, Abhihsek and Mannara are the nominated contestants and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

Well, it's going to be thought for the audience to choose who would reach the finale and all are very strong contestants of the show.

Who do you think would be eliminated from the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend