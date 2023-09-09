Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta to join Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a mentor in the upcoming season?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, she would be entering alone but there are chances of Ankit Gupta joining her on the show as the mentor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 17:18
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

We had reported earlier that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be coming in the upcoming season as a mentor.

As per sources, she would be entering alone but there are chances of Ankit Gupta joining her on the show as the mentor.

The fan craze that the two have is on another level and it would be interesting to see them on show.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Ankit Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 17:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Wow! Baalveer successfully saves his father
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Evil! Dj’s revelation brings pain to Dadababu, Yuvika in a tough spot
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Vandana’s condition gets worse
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Golu found but another shocker awaits
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Heartbreaking! Amrita passes away, Veer fails to accept
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: What! Senapati comes to marry Tara
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Ayan
Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jiya Shankar
Wow! Jiya Shankar reveals that she would do Bigg Boss Season 17 only with "THIS" special person
Hemani Chawla
Exclusive! Not Kanika Mann but Hemani Chawla to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly
Manasi Joshi Roy
Exclusive! Manasi Joshi Roy reveals how close her character is to her real - life and talks about the bond she shares with the co - actors of the show
Aamir Dalvi
Exclusive! Aamir Dalvi to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi