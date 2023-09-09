Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta to join Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a mentor in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

We had reported earlier that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be coming in the upcoming season as a mentor.

As per sources, she would be entering alone but there are chances of Ankit Gupta joining her on the show as the mentor.

The fan craze that the two have is on another level and it would be interesting to see them on show.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

