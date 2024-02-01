Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most successful and huge actresses of the entertainment business. These days she is making headlines as she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain.
Ankita

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing well is because of the content and dramas the contestants are giving.

The one thing that the audience loves to watch in the show is the interesting tasks that are given by Bigg Boss in order to survive in the show.

Just a few weeks back Bigg Boss began the captaincy task and we did see how the contestants go all out to become the captain of the house.

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where three ex – captains of the house will decide who will become the captain of the house.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire house goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will win the show

Three mountains are built and the three ex – captains will have to meditate out there and the other housemates will provoke them and then one storm will follow and all the housemates will have to hide and then the captains will keep removing some housemates from the task.

At the end whoever would be left would become the captain of the house.

Once the task is over Ankita Lokhande will be left and she will become the new captain of the house.

This is the first time that Ankita has become the captain of the house and it will be interesting to see how she would manage the housemates.

What do you think of Ankita as the new captain of the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

