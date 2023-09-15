Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande confirmed to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had ixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

There were reports doing the rounds that Ankita was suppose to be part of the show, but then she came out and clarified that she isn't doing the show.

But now TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that the actress has been confirmed for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and she would be participating in the show.

Since, the show concept is of Couple vs Singles, she might be entering she show with her husband Vicky Jain.

Many years, the actress was offered the show but she used to decline it, but finally this year she would be part of the show.

Well, the show is going to start from 15 of October and the fans are excited for the new season.

The new promo of the show is out and Salman Khan reveled that the audience and fans would get to see the three sides of Bigg Boss.

