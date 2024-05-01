Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande eliminates Abhihsek Kumar but Salman Khan brings a twist to his elimination

This week we did see how Abhishek slapped Samarth as Isha and he were seen provoking him and speaking about his mental health and owing to this Ankita will eliminate Abhishek from the game.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : There are lots happening in the Bigg Boss house with more fights and drama as the show is nearing its finale.

Abhishek Kumar since day one has been gaining a lot of attention and made a place in the audience's heart.

We saw how his fight with his ex – girlfriend was blown out of proportion and how he has broken down from her considering the fact that he still loves her and how he used to get affected with the small things.

When Samarth entered the house we saw how he couldn’t handle himself and couldn’t see her with someone else and he used to have a couple of mental breakdowns.

He is the perhaps the only contestant who has fought with every contestant on the show and half the housemates have an issue with him.

The recent incident that happened was when Samarth and Isha kept provoking Abhishek where they spoke about his mental health and made fun of it which has created a stir inside the Bigg Boss house and outside.

The two kept irritating and provoking him and at one point Abhihsek slapped him and hence breaking the rule in the house of physical violence.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nineties actress Tabu to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

As per sources, Bigg Boss will announce that Ankita Lokhande will have the power of eliminating Abhishek and with opinions of the housemates she would evict him from the show and the actor would walk out with pride.

But now there is a twist to it, during the “Weekend End Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would come and speak about the incident and tell him that Abhishek is wrong but what Samarth and  Isha did was wrong.

Hence he would give him another chance to Abhishek and would tell him that he is sending him inside the Bigg Boss house on only one condition and that he shouldn’t fight for no reason and not provoke anyone further.

Abhishek will promise Salman Khan that he will behave well and won’t break any rules.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Abhishek plays his game from here.

What do you think, did Salman Khan make the right decision by bringing Abhishek back in the house.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar terminated from the captaincy task after his nasty fight with ex Isha Malviya

