Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande put in a spot as Bigg Boss gives option of living in the Dil room but in return to nominate Vicky for the whole season and saving Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for a twist in the show as Bigg Boss wants to make the show more interesting.

We have seen that Ankita and Vicky are two players who are seen in the show since the start and are playing the game extremely well and they are seen in the show and have made place in the audience’s heart.

But we have seen the number of fights the two had had owing to the differences they have in the game.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode also their respective mothers had come on the show and spoke about how they are fighting and they should support each other.

Even Salman Khan many times has told them to play their individual game and then they would go ahead in the show.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will give an option to Ankita and the rest of the contestants living in the “Dil “ room where he would tell her that if everyone agrees to nominate Vicky for the whole season and release Neil from that punishment then they can continue to live in the “Dil” room or else they would have to leave it and live in the living room.

On hearing this Ankita is shocked and she doesn’t know what to do as she knows that everyone wants to stay in the “Dil” room because of comfort and that Vicky will get nominated for the whole season.

Well, it will be interesting to see what decision the contestants would take and would Vicky get nominated for the whole season.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

