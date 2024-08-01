Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days

MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the contestant and tell them how they have performed.

This week on Bigg Boss Season 17 is the “Family Week” where the contestant’s family members would come and all the contestants would get emotional seeing them and will vent out their feelings.

ALSO READ :whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out

The first family member to enter the house was Ankita Lokhande’s mother and on seeing her the actress broke down and cried bitterly and that then Vicky also met her and that’s when she told that the fights that are happening between the two is not good to watch.

She also gave them a perspective about how the audience is viewing them outside owing to the fights and what all people are saying and she gives them an ultimatum that they have fifteen days to fix things up and show the real picture to the fans.

Ankita’s mother advises them not to fight and show such a side to the audience as they would think negatively and something else about them.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky are having a lot of problems in the house and their fights are nasty which is causing a big discussion on social media where the fans feel that their marriage would fall apart.

But with Ankita’s mother's guidance , I am sure they would try to resolve things and control their fights in the house.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ;Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend