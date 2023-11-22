Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the content and the drama the contestants are giving the show.

The show is gaining really good TRPs this season and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

Genuinely this season is doing well because quite a few contestants are doing their best in the show and giving content that keeps the audience and the fans gripped to the show.

Especially contestants like Vicky, Ankita, Munawar, Mannara, KhanZaadi, Abhishek, and Isha are keeping the show alive.

Wherwas contestants like Neil, Aishwarya, Anurag, Samarth slowly began to play the game and are coming into picture.

But Arun, Sunny, Jigna, Sana and Rinku are hardly seen in the show as they aren’t contributing or doing much to be seen in the show and they need to buckle up their game before it is too late.

One issue that is grabbing the headlines is the fights between real life couple Ankita and Vicky.

The fans have seen that since the beginning of the show they have had problems, where Ankita feels that Vicky is not giving her much time and that he is ignoring her for which they have arguments.

We have seen how Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode also reprimanded Vicky for his behavior and told him that this is not the way he can behave or talk to his wife.

Post that also Vicky doesn’t speak well to Ankita and vice – versa and things aren’t that well between the two.

Last week we did see how Bigg Boss interchanged the contestants from their room where he separated Vicky from Ankita and put him in the “Dimaag’ room.

We did see, owing to this, how Ankita and Vicky had a fight and how she blamed Vicky for using her and told him to forget that they are married.

Post, Vicky has been having a close association with Sana Raees Khan and the two seem to get along with each other.

A clip also has gone viral where one can see Sana is holding Vicky’s hands and this has not gone down well with the fans of the show as they feel that something is brewing between them.

Now in the upcoming episode Sana would deny Ankita from sleeping with Vicky in the “Dimaag” room and this wouldn’t go down well with the actress.

She would be seen telling Munawar, Abhishek and Isha that Sana is not allowing her to sleep with her husband in the “Dimaag” room though they have slept for five days and she is not liking this.

Well, it seems like there is going to be a fight between Sana and Ankita soon regarding Vicky and it will be a nasty one.

What do you think is Vicky just friends with Sana or there is something more to it?

