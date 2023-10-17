Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande wants to quit the show for his shocking reason

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and Ankita is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are excited to see her in this season and there is no doubt that she would be going a long way in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 17:27
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and in the first episode itself the contestants have begun their game and we did see how everyone was fighting for the room and duties of the house.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Now in the first episode one did see how Vicky Jain has been mingling with other contestants and he has began his game.

We did see how he played the game and planned and plotted to get Abhishek back in the Dil room for which Bigg Boss picked him and disagreed with his behavior and told him to play more well.

In the live feed Ankita was seen saying “That he meets new people and forgets the old ones and I want to go home now let him only play the game as he seems to be the best contestant of the show”

Well, this might have happened because of Vicky getting too involved in the game and we have seen how he is getting involved with everyone and is excited to play the game whereas Ankita seems to be an opposite person in real life.

At the beginning many contestants do feel like this but then we are sure that Bigg Boss will speak to her and would calm her down and she would continue playing the game.

No doubt that the fans would love to see Ankita in the game and we are sure she is going to go a long way.

What do you think of Ankita as a player in the game?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 17:27

