Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah to enter as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We had reported earlier, Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

In the Bigg Boss house, Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana and Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss.

As per sources, Anupama actress Nidhi Shah might be entering the show as a wild card contestant though there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, there was news that she has quitted the show Anupama and there is no confirmation to the news.

But post her quitting the show surfaced online, the fans and audience feel that she might be entering the reality show Bigg Boss as soon wild card contestants will be entering the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see Nidhi entering the show as she could be a good contestant for the show.

