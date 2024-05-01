Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?

Anurag was one of the strongest contestants of the house and his game was liked by the audience and he was eliminated from the show as the contestants had evicted him. There is news coming in that he might be re – entering the house.
ANURAG

MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07, he makes content by going bike riding and roams many places.

He has a massive fan following and his troupe is called #BroSena.

Whenever he uploads any videos on YouTube the views within no time shoot up and reach a million.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

He hasn’t been doing much in the show but he has marked his presence in the show.

He was quite vocal to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan that he doesn’t like the host making fun of #BroSena and hence post that Salman has never interacted with him during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.  

He was eliminated last week as the contestants voted him out and he wasn’t voted due to public votes.

The actor post his eviction in many of his interviews stated how Bigg Boss planned his eviction and they wanted him out of the house and how he would expose the game he also said that the show is scripted and nothing is real.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Anurag Dobhal reveals that he was diagnosed with brain tumor at the age of 6, “I used to get fits”

Now there have been reports doing the rounds that Anurag is flying back to Mumbai and he would be seen on the sets of Bigg Boss but whether as a contestant or as a guest he would be entering nothing is confirmed.

Well,  post his eviction many of the celebrities and fans thought that the eviction was unfair as the original format of the show was to vote through audience’s votes but that hasn’t happened.

Do you want to see Anurag back in the game show?

Let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Anurag Dobhal points out Munawar Faruqui's hypocrisy in recent statements; says “I don’t see any guilt in him for what he has done to Ayesha”

