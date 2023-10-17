Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

In the first episode itself the contestants have begun their game and we did see how everyone was fighting for the room and duties of the house.

During the live feed Anurag Dobhal was seen complaining about Aishwarya Sharma since he had an argument with her about the house duties.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out who is the highest paid contestant of the show this season

He was seen telling Firoza about Aishwarya’s character and how she only acts and is not showing her true self first she only provokes you and then leaves from there as if she did nothing. She also doesn’t respond when we speak. The singer also agreed to his point and said that here everyone is acting and no one is showing their true colors.

Well, Aishwarya is slowly coming into the game and we can see the contestants having issues with her.

This is just the beginning of the game and there are so many issues between the contestants and the game is going to get interesting as the weeks pass by.

This season Bigg Boss is going to be biased and show favoritism as it’s the concept of the show and the house is also divided into three parts Dil, Dimag and Dum.

How do you like the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason