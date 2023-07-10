Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Archana Gautam exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game says, “He knew Isha was entering the house and he told me he would fight in the initial weeks and then play the love angle and get evicted” – Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Archana and asked her what she thinks about Abhishek;s game and who she thinks would be the winner of the show.

What do you have to say about Abhishek Kumar and his game?

I was watching the live footage of Bigg Boss and that time I saw Abhishek saying that he didn’t know that Isha was a contestant on the show and I was shocked as three - four weeks ago he told me when I met him as we stay in the same building that Isha is coming on the show and I don’t know what to do and what not to do and I had told him to be himself and to play the game so I was confused that he knew that Isha was coming and because she is going that’s why you got the call and he also told me that in the start himself he will fight and then I will love angel and then I will come out, I never saw my season by the audience liked me because I was real. You can’t be lying so much and he also told me that if Isha’s game is good then I will use her.

What do you have to say about Isha’s game?

To be honest I think she is doing wrong as on the stage so many things were told to her she shouldn’t have spoken to Abhishek but it’s okay everyone has their personality and not everyone can be like me or someone else at the end its their personality.

Whose game do you like and whose game are you disappointed with?

To be honest Aishwarya’s game is disappointing and I never thought she wouldn’t do anything. I feel she needs some time to get along in the game and when she starts playing she will leave everyone behind.

Who do you think will win the show?

Definitely Aishwarya will win the show and after her if I am supporting anyone its Mannara as she is real and she is playing the game and is too good and she is very notorious in whatever she does.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana was one of the strong players in Bigg Boss Season 16 and hence she reached the finale of the show.

