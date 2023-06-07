Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Are these three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be a part of the next season of Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

The fans have now predicted the possible contestants for the upcoming season.

As per fan clubs, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Anjum Faikh have been approached to be part of the next season.

Well, seems like the fans would want to watch them in the reality show as they believe them to have good potential for the same.

Aishwarya, Arjit and Anjum will soon be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, where they have aced all the stunts and faced their fears.

It would surely be interesting to watch them in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

