Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Armaan Malik and wife's Payal Malik and Kritika Malik to participate in the show

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Armaan Malik and wife's Payal Malik and Kritika Malik have been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show.

There is news doing the rounds that they are almost finalised for the show and they would be a part of this season.

Even for the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 their name had popped up as one of the potential contestants but then things didn't work out and they weren't part of the show.

Well, this year the concept of the show is Single/ Couples and almost all the contestants are locked in for the show.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

