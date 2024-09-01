Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago

Arun is one of the confirmed contestants of the show is doing well, now during the “Family Week” Arun's wife will enter the house and will give him the sad news of her miscarriage.
Arun

MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the contestant and tell them how they have performed.

This week on Bigg Boss Season 17 is the “Family Week” where the contestant’s family members would come and all the contestants would get emotional seeing them. They will vent out their feelings.

Ankita and Vicky’s mom, Munwar’s sister, Abhishek’s mom, Mannara’s sister, Isha and Samarth’s fathers and Arun’s wife will be entering the house this week.

We already reported that the family members might get a special power to eliminate a contestant though there is no confirmation on the same.

The family member will enter the show during the “Freeze Task” would take place where the contestants would freeze more when the family members would visit and they would be released slowly by Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

Arun Srikanth Mashetty is playing the game well and along with Munawar he is only the social media influencer who has come this far in the game.

He was extremely close to Sunny who was eliminated from the show on the basics of violence.

Now during the family week his wife and daughter would enter the house and he would be happy seeing them.

But when everyone would freeze state that when his wife would inform him that she has a miscarriage during the Diwali 2023 and on hearing this Arun would break down and he wouldn’t be able to hold on to his tears.

The rest of the housemates would be shocked to know the details would counsel him on the loss of their baby.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

About Author

