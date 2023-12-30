Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan is back in the house doctor’s advice complete rest

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and she is making headlines inside and outside of the house. Now the actress had fainted in the house and she was rushed for medical emergency and was out of the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 13:00
1

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry and she has already made headlines inside and outside the house.

The moment she entered the house she targeted Munawar and questioned him about the two – timing thing of him being with Nazila and her at the same time and shockingly Munawar accepted the allegations also.

When she entered the house she had told that she wouldn't talk to him but then as days passed she was seen talking to him only, owing to which Abhihsek had questioned her about her double standard behavior.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would lash out at her and would question her on the purpose of her coming to the show to which the actress would say that she wanted an apology.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...'

Salman Khan tells her that she wanted an apology on national television which doesn’t look convincing and that she is coming here clearly for visibility and attention.

He clearly tells her that she has used his name to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Post Salman’s scolding Ayesha breaks down and cries bitterly and she tells that she didn’t come for this reason and tells Munawar that she doesn’t want to see him and he has destroyed her life.

Ayesha then faints in the house and then she is rushed for a medical emergency out of the Bigg Boss house.

As per sources, the actress has returned back to the Bigg Boss house and has been advised complete rest and she is recovering now.

Well, it seems like this bad blood between Ayesha and Munawar is going to go a long way and this isn’t going to settle down anytime soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: From Kushal Tandon to Shalin Bhanot; TV actors give us major wanderlust as they look forward to ringing in New Year’s Eve at amazing vacay destinations!
MUMBAI : 2023 is almost coming to an end and there are many actors who are bidding adieu to the year and looking...
Exclusive! I have got massive fame, love and admiration from Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor
MUMBAI : Viraj Kapoor gave an outstanding performance as Romil in Anupamaa. He had quite a lot of scenes with Rupali...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan and Reeva fix their marriage date; Sam plans to get married to Savi forcefully
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Bhavika...
What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is currently enjoying the...
Exclusive! Bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was like winning an Oscar: Shivam Khajuria
MUMBAI: Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit in the latest generation storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on...
Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason
MUMBAI : Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, there were marriage rumours...
Recent Stories
Sajid Nadiadwala
What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushal Tandon
Must Read: From Kushal Tandon to Shalin Bhanot; TV actors give us major wanderlust as they look forward to ringing in New Year’s Eve at amazing vacay destinations!
Shivam Khajuria
Exclusive! Bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was like winning an Oscar: Shivam Khajuria
Amitabh Bachchan
Heartfelt! Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ends; Says ‘Iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar…’
Sana Raees Khan
Controversy! Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan faces legal trouble; Stylist Khushboo Rawat expresses disappointment against her for not returning clothes
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, is rushed out of the house due to medical emergency; is she evicted?
Bigg
Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! The date for the grand finale changes, this is when the final episode would be telecasted