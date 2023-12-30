Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan is back in the house doctor’s advice complete rest

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry and she has already made headlines inside and outside the house.

The moment she entered the house she targeted Munawar and questioned him about the two – timing thing of him being with Nazila and her at the same time and shockingly Munawar accepted the allegations also.

When she entered the house she had told that she wouldn't talk to him but then as days passed she was seen talking to him only, owing to which Abhihsek had questioned her about her double standard behavior.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would lash out at her and would question her on the purpose of her coming to the show to which the actress would say that she wanted an apology.

Salman Khan tells her that she wanted an apology on national television which doesn’t look convincing and that she is coming here clearly for visibility and attention.

He clearly tells her that she has used his name to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Post Salman’s scolding Ayesha breaks down and cries bitterly and she tells that she didn’t come for this reason and tells Munawar that she doesn’t want to see him and he has destroyed her life.

Ayesha then faints in the house and then she is rushed for a medical emergency out of the Bigg Boss house.

As per sources, the actress has returned back to the Bigg Boss house and has been advised complete rest and she is recovering now.

Well, it seems like this bad blood between Ayesha and Munawar is going to go a long way and this isn’t going to settle down anytime soon.

