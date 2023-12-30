Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, is rushed out of the house due to medical emergency; is she evicted?

Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant and she lashed out at Munawar by putting allegations on him for two timing. During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan lashed out at her, owing to which she fainted in the house.
Ayesha

MUMBAI:In the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would lash out at Ayesha and would expose her game in front of all.

He would tell how she has used his name to enter the show to gain visibility and attention and would say that there is no love and only disrespect is what she is showing. He shows full support to Munawar.

He tells him that he doesn’t owe any apology as Ayesha didn’t come for him in the show. She has come only for herself and told her many things which seem to have affected the actress.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...'

In the latest development post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Ayesha fainted in the house and was rushed out on medical emergency though she is not yet being evicted from the house there is no confirmation on that.

But seems like somewhere, her game was exposed as the same thing Abhishek has questioned her. He told her that when she entered the show, she didn’t want to speak to Munawar but then, she is only seen with him. 

Well, with her entry in the show, Munawar’s full personal life was in public and the secretive details were out about his relationship. Hence, he became the focus in the show.

Nevertheless, his fans and many celebrities like Sheezan Khan, Falaq Naaz, Suyash Rai and Prince Narula have come out and shown their support to him.

It will be interesting to see if Ayesha would be back on the show or not.

Should Ayesha return?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”

