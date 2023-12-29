Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, rushed out of the house in a medical emergency; is she evicted?

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would lash out at Ayesha and would expose her game in front of all.

He would tell how she has used his name to enter the show to gain visibility and attention and would say that there is no love and only disrespect is what she is showing and shows full support to Munawar.

He tells him that he doesn’t owe any apology as Ayesha didn’t come for him in the show and she has come only for herself and told her many things which seem to have affected the actress.

In the latest development post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Ayesha fainted in the house and was rushed out on medical emergency though she is not yet being evicted from the house there is no confirmation on that.

But seems like somewhere her game was exposed as the same thing Abhishek has questioned her and told her that when she entered the show she didn’t want to speak to Munawar but then in the show is only seen with him and she has a double face side to her.

Well, with her entry in the show, Munawar’s full personal life was in public and the secretive details were out about his relationship and hence he became the focus in the show.

Though his fans and many celebrities like Sheezan Khan, Falaq Naaz, Suyash Rai and Prince Narula have come out and shown their support to him.

It will be interesting to see if Ayesha would be back on the show or not.

What should Ayesha return?

