Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan takes a dig at Isha Malviya’s achievements says “Even after so much achievement you are dating Abhishek and Samarth”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost coming to end in two weeks and the fans would know who is the winner of the show. Now in the upcoming episode, Ayesha Khan would take a dig at Isha's achievements.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is only two weeks from the finale and finally this season will get its winner.

The contestants are going all out to do the best in the show so that they can reach the finale of the show.

This week the show was dedicated to the family members where they came and met their loved ones.

After all the relatives leave in the garden area Ayesha, Isha, Vicky and Ankita will be sitting and talking where Isha would be sharing her achievements that she had accomplished until now.

She tells everyone that  she has learnt Kathak dance for almost six years and is a certified dancer, she has also represented India in a teen pageant internationally and she also does a lot of gymnastics.

Vicky on hearing all this tells her that in such a young age of being only twenty years she has achieved so much in life that is commendable and  she should be proud of her achievements.

But Ayesha had another take on it where she mocked Isha and told that even after so many achievements she landed in dating Abhishek and Samarth that says a lot.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

On hearing this everyone bursts into laughter and also Isha takes the comment very sportingly.

Well, there is no doubt the love story between Isha –Abhishek and Samarath has made national headlines and has been trending on social media.

In the upcoming “Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode Karan Johar will slam Isha for always using Abhishek in her game and says she has no game of her own and that she is only surviving as Abhishek is there in the show.

What would be Isha’s reply to this is something we would have to watch in the show.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote “Dunki”

About Author

