Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

Bigg Boss is among the top 5 shows when it comes to BARC rating and one of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the content and drama given by the audience.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:42
Bigg Boss

The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode will take place tomorrow and Salaman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week had been and which contestant has done well and who hasn't. 

This week a lot of drama and fights took place.

We did see the fall out of Munawar with Mannara and Ankita and how things went bad between them. 

The other side of Aishwarya came out which has shocked the housemates and the audience and hee constant fights with Neil is grabbing headlines. 

Also a lot if fights are happening between the YouTubers as we did Aunrag having issues with everyone and Varun and Sunny are also loosing the plot. 

We all know thay during "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode a special guest always comes and has some fun sessions with the contestants and the host. 

As per sources, Bharti Sigh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the show where she would be having a fun session with the contestants and would be celebrating Diwali with them. 

They would be interacting with them and would be giving them fun task. 

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be grilled and who would get praises.

What do you think would be picked up by Salman Khan? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

