Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the “The Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as Salman Khan comes and shares his views on how the show has been and which contestant has done better and how hasn’t.

This week a lot happened, from Munawar being the captain of the house to Ankita and Vicky having massive fights.

Abhishek and Isha’s war of words for each other where they revealed personal stuff about their two other contestants.

The wild card entry, Aoora, has also brought some fun and masti in the house.

This week four strong contestants have been nominated Vicky, Neil, Abhishek and KhanZaadi are in danger and would face elimination.

As we know every weekend ka vaar episode some guest comes on the show and they would interact with the contestants and host of the show.

As per sources, Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Where they will be having some fun sessions with the contestants and host of the show.

They would be entering the house and would be giving some special task to the contestants to perform.

Well, there is no doubt with Bharti and Haarsh on the show the episode is going to be very entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

It will be interesting to see among the nominated contestants who get evicted and say “Goodbye” to the show.

