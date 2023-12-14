Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the “The Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be aired tomorrow and Salman Khan will come and give an insight about how the contestants are going to perform and who will be eliminated from this game.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 10:00
Bharti Singh

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as Salman Khan comes and shares his views on how the show has been and which contestant has done better and how hasn’t.

This week a lot happened, from Munawar being the captain of the house to Ankita and Vicky having massive fights.

Abhishek and Isha’s war of words for each other where they revealed personal stuff about their two other contestants.

The wild card entry, Aoora, has also brought some fun and masti in the house.

This week four strong contestants have been nominated Vicky, Neil, Abhishek and KhanZaadi are in danger and would face elimination.

As we know every weekend ka vaar episode some guest comes on the show and they would interact with the contestants and host of the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

As per sources, Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Where they will be having some fun sessions with the contestants and host of the show.

They would be entering the house and would be giving some special task to the contestants to perform.

Well, there is no doubt with Bharti and Haarsh on the show the episode is going to be very entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

It will be interesting to see among the nominated contestants who get evicted and say “Goodbye” to the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday

 
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat
MUMBAI : Amitabh Bachchan is a family man, as he has repeatedly demonstrated with Kaun Banega Crorepati, his most...
Twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal make their acting debut in &TV's ‘Atal’
MUMBAI: &TV’s new show ‘Atal’ has been winning hearts for its untold childhood stories of the late Prime Minister,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj refuses Sahiba and Angad’s allegations
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Pushpa Impossible: Unclear! Pushpa uncertain about Dilip’s stay
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Tunisha Sharma: Must Read! Ahead of the late actress’s death anniversary, her family organizes bhog, check out the details
MUMBAI : On 24th December 2022, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress...
Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video
MUMBAI: The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh
Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat
Alina and Aline Jaiswal
Twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal make their acting debut in &TV's ‘Atal’
Tunisha sharma
Tunisha Sharma: Must Read! Ahead of the late actress’s death anniversary, her family organizes bhog, check out the details
Sonia Singh
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sonia Singh bags Dangal TV’s Aaina!
Himanshi
What! After break up with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana gets a marriage proposal from THIS person
Vijayendra Kumeria
Exclusive: Vijayendra Kumeria leaves the set of Teri Meri Doriyaann urgently as his uncle passes away!