Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Extended! Dance Deewane pushed ahead and THIS is when the finale of the show will take place

Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television. The finale of the show was going to take place on the 27th – 18th of January but not been pushed to another date.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 18:47
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house.

This season is quite successful as all the contestants are giving their input in the show and are trying to survive in the show.

We have seen how Ankita and Vicky are having so many issues in the house though the latter is called the mastermind of this season.

Neil and Aishwarya seem lost in the show but somewhere because of their fan following they have been seen in the show.

KhaanZaadi, Abhishek, Isha, Samarth are the few people who are giving some content to the show  along with Ankita and Vicky.

But contestants like Anurag, Arun, Rinky hardly have any involvement in the game but still are in the house.

Munawar and Mannara are always having clashes though there is a strong friendship between the two.

Recently we saw the entry of K pop singer Aoora who is quite entertaining in the show and soon influencer Ayesha Khan will be entering the house.

As per sources, the finale of the show is going to be pushed ahead. Initially the finale was supposed to happen on  27th – 18th of January 2024 but now it has been postponed to 3rd and 4th February and Dance Deewane will begin from 10th of January 2024 though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, all the contestants look good and it’s tough to say who would win this season.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

